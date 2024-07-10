Vallourec Gets TotalEnergies’ Contract for Kaminho Deepwater Project

France-based tubular solutions supplier Vallourec has secured a contract from TotalEnergies to supply almost 5,000 tonnes of OCTG solutions and associated services for the Kaminho deepwater project on Block 20, 100 km off the coast of Angola.

On this project, Vallourec will supply its range of VAM connections and use CLEANWELL, its more environmentally-friendly, dope-free solution.

The company will also provide its offshore expertise via VAM Field Service as well as its Tubular Management Services (TMS) offering, which involves managing the inspection and preparation of tubes before they leave for the drilling platform, and on their return to the storage area.

The products will be manufactured at Vallourec plants in France, Brazil, and Indonesia.

“We are proud to support TotalEnergies in its developments and exploration projects. I would like to thank the Vallourec teams for their commitment,” said Philippe Guillemot, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer at Vallourec.