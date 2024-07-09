Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

MDL Opens Paris Office

MDL CEO Derek Smith with El Hadji Gano (Photo: MDL)
MDL CEO Derek Smith with El Hadji Gano (Photo: MDL)

Maritime Developments Ltd (MDL) has expanded its European footprint with the opening of a new office, in Paris.

Heading the new office is El Hadji Gano, who joined the company as Key Account Manager - Europe. El Hadji brings with him over 16 years of experience in winch and lifting solutions, with a proven track record of managing key client relationships and driving business growth in the offshore sector.  

Andrew Blaquiere, Managing Director, said, “This expansion into one of Europe’s major maritime hubs, combined with our second King’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade this year, underscores our dedication to excellence in supporting clients worldwide in solving their project challenges.  

“By establishing a presence in Paris, we enhance our ability to support both traditional and renewable energy markets – the latter reflected in another recent recognition, our Fit for Offshore Renewables status.”

Technology Subsea Industry News

Related Offshore News

Left to right: Graeme Nisbet, Director and Head of Agency at FG Burnett, and Alex Clark, CCO at Interocean Marine Services (Photo: Interocean)

Interocean Opens New Scotland Facilities
(Credit: Technip Energies)

Technip Energies and Partners to Develop Reusable Floating...

Insight

Preparing for Floating Wind – Leveraging the Oil & Gas Supply Chain

Preparing for Floating Wind –

Video

Balmoral Leverages O&G Expertise into New Energy Markets

Balmoral Leverages O&G Experti

Current News

US Offshore Wind Will Fall Short of Biden's 2030 Goal, Analysis Says

US Offshore Wind Will Fall Sho

MDL Opens Paris Office

MDL Opens Paris Office

Shell Greenlights Manate Gas Field Development Off Trinidad and Tobago

Shell Greenlights Manate Gas F

Huisman Set to Equip Cadeler’s OW Jack-Ups with Cranes and Installation Tools

Huisman Set to Equip Cadeler’s

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine