Huisman Set to Equip Cadeler’s OW Jack-Ups with Cranes and Installation Tools

(Credit: Huisman)
Huisman has signed two contracts for the supply of cranes and installation tools for Cadeler’s A-Class newbuild offshore wind farm installation vessels.

The first contract is for the design and construction of a Leg Encircling Crane (LEC) and a Pedestal Mounted Crane for Cadeler’s latest A-Class new build vessel.

The other is for an Upending Frame and Monopile Storage System to be installed on the Wind Ally, another A-Class jack-up vessel in Cadeler’s fleet.

COSCO has awarded Huisman the contract for a 3,000+mt Leg Encircling Crane and a 40 mt Pedestal Mounted Crane for Cadeler’s latest A-Class vessel.

This vessel will be capable of installing the largest foundation dimensions anticipated in the offshore wind industry.

For the A-Class jack-up vessel Wind Ally, Huisman has been awarded a contract by Cadeler to deliver a Monopile Storage and Upending System.

Huisman will also deliver the Monopile Gripper and main crane and auxiliary crane for this vessel. Delivering this complete installation spread allows for smooth integration and interface alignment, providing additional value and reducing risk for the overall project.

The Monopile Storage System is designed to maximise monopile storage on the vessel, allowing Cadeler to transport up to five monopiles, each up to 12.5 meters in diameter, in one trip.

It features adjustable storage cradles that accommodate various monopile diameters and can be height-adjusted to keep them level with the vessel.

The Upending Frame supports monopiles ranging from 80 to 120 meters in length, with enhancements for safer and more efficient upending. Key features include a crane automation mode that aids in maintaining the monopile's position and retainers that secure the monopile during upending.

“We are honoured to expand our partnerships with COSCO and Cadeler. Our track record in designing and building cranes for the F-, M-, and P-Class vessels has now culminated in these exciting projects for the A-Class.

“These vessels will be designed to reduce project transits and enhance operational efficiency. By providing them with our lightweight and compact equipment, we aim to contribute to their advanced design and effectiveness,” said David Roodenburg, CEO of Huisman.

Both orders will be built at Huisman’s production facility in Zhangzhou, China.

