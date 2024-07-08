Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Ramboll to Design Foundations for 945MW German Offshore Wind Farm

(Credit: Siemens Gamesa)
(Credit: Siemens Gamesa)

Danish engineering group Ramboll has secured a foundation design contract for Gennaker offshore wind farm in the German Baltic Sea.

Ramboll's scope of work includes developing the basic and detailed design of 63 monopile foundations that will support the 15 MW class turbines of Skyborn Renewables’ offshore wind project.

Ramboll’s engineering team is tasked with devising strategies that address the Baltic Sea's unique geotechnical challenges, while ensuring feasible and efficient interaction with installation methods.

In addition, Ramboll's role extends to aiding Skyborn Renewables throughout the necessary regulatory approval and certification processes.

Siemens Gamesa will be supplying 63 offshore wind turbines for the project, of the SG 14-236 DD type, as part of the updated master supply agreement signed with Skyborn Renewables in June 2024.

“Gennaker stands as the German Baltic Sea's most ambitious offshore wind project at a gigawatt-scale. Our team is thrilled to lend our design expertise for yet another project in this region after already being responsible for the foundation design for Arkona Becken, Baltic Eagle and Windanker,” said Tim Fischer, Global Executive Director Wind at Ramboll.

Located approximately 15 kilometers north of the Fischland-Darß-Zingst peninsula, the project area sits within a designated priority zone for offshore wind energy in the Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania coastal sea.

Skyborn Renewables secured the initial building permit for the Gennaker site in May 2019 and maintains site exclusivity for development. Offshore construction works are planned to commence in 2027.

Technology Renewable Energy Engineering Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind Baltic Sea

Related Offshore News

(Credit: CorPower Ocean)

CorPower Ocean Puts Finishing Touches to C4 Wave Energy...
(Credit: MOL)

Damen Books New SOV Oder for Taiwanese Offshore Wind...

Insight

Preparing for Floating Wind – Leveraging the Oil & Gas Supply Chain

Preparing for Floating Wind –

Video

Balmoral Leverages O&G Expertise into New Energy Markets

Balmoral Leverages O&G Experti

Current News

Ramboll to Design Foundations for 945MW German Offshore Wind Farm

Ramboll to Design Foundations

EMGS, Velocitas Team Up for OBN Survey in Barents Sea

EMGS, Velocitas Team Up for OB

Prysmian Performs Record Deep HVDC Subsea Cable Installation

Prysmian Performs Record Deep

Prosafe’s Safe Caledonia Flotel Set for Check-In at North Sea

Prosafe’s Safe Caledonia Flote

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine