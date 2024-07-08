Ramboll to Design Foundations for 945MW German Offshore Wind Farm

Danish engineering group Ramboll has secured a foundation design contract for Gennaker offshore wind farm in the German Baltic Sea.

Ramboll's scope of work includes developing the basic and detailed design of 63 monopile foundations that will support the 15 MW class turbines of Skyborn Renewables’ offshore wind project.

Ramboll’s engineering team is tasked with devising strategies that address the Baltic Sea's unique geotechnical challenges, while ensuring feasible and efficient interaction with installation methods.

In addition, Ramboll's role extends to aiding Skyborn Renewables throughout the necessary regulatory approval and certification processes.

Siemens Gamesa will be supplying 63 offshore wind turbines for the project, of the SG 14-236 DD type, as part of the updated master supply agreement signed with Skyborn Renewables in June 2024.

“Gennaker stands as the German Baltic Sea's most ambitious offshore wind project at a gigawatt-scale. Our team is thrilled to lend our design expertise for yet another project in this region after already being responsible for the foundation design for Arkona Becken, Baltic Eagle and Windanker,” said Tim Fischer, Global Executive Director Wind at Ramboll.

Located approximately 15 kilometers north of the Fischland-Darß-Zingst peninsula, the project area sits within a designated priority zone for offshore wind energy in the Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania coastal sea.

Skyborn Renewables secured the initial building permit for the Gennaker site in May 2019 and maintains site exclusivity for development. Offshore construction works are planned to commence in 2027.