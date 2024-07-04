Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
NKT Upgrades Its CLV for Better Offshore Installation Services

NKT Victoria CLV (Creidt: NKT)

Danish subsea cable and services firm NKT has boosted the offshore installation capabilities of its cable laying vessel (CLV) NKT Victoria by conducting several technical upgrades.

According to NKT, the vessel now features increased cable load capacity, improved station keeping and added installation capabilities.

Key upgrades on NKT Victoria include increased load capacity from 9,000 tons to 11,000 tons, added Azimuth retractable thruster in the middle of the hull for improved positioning, Elevated Horizontal Lay System (EHLS) customized for design for installation of dynamic power cables, and integrated jet plough enabling reliable simultaneous laying and burial operations.

The vessel also boasts certification for operating on the biofuel hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) since 2023.

Since her maiden voyage in 2017, NKT Victoria has installed high-voltage power cable systems across Europe, establishing herself as a key asset for NKT.

The recent upgrades to this purpose-built cable-laying vessel were prompted by growing market demand and customer requirements.

“With these recent technical enhancements, we maintain her position at the forefront of energy efficiency and operational accuracy. The continued upgrades are extending our in-house installation capabilities preparing to meet future demands for efficient and reliable execution,” said Darren Fennell, Executive Vice President and Head of HV Solutions in Karlskrona.

NKT is currently expanding its fleet by adding a second cable-laying vessel, NKT Eleonora, to meet the growing demand for offshore power cable solutions. NKT Eleonora is scheduled to become operational in 2027.

