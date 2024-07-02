LR Signs MoU on Potential Offshore Hydrogen Project Near London

Lloyd’s Register has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with H2Terminals Limited and its supply chain partners, HiDROGEN and D3IM, to assess the feasibility of a green hydrogen (H2) infrastructure project in the UK.

Parties will collaborate in the fields of floating production and transport of H2 and identify regulatory requirements, including safety cases and risk assessments, for the development of an offshore island and supply chain that will provide green power to businesses on the Thames Estuary and River.

The project, along with the businesses it will support, forms part of the private sector-led Thames Estuary Growth Board action plan, which aims to attract investment and development to the Thames Estuary area.

Plans include the development of a wind, wave and solar energy plant located 100km offshore. Green H2 generated on the floating island will be converted into its liquid state and transported by ship to a terminal on the Thames Estuary near London. From there, the H2 is transferred to floating barges where it will be converted to electricity and hot water, along with byproducts created through the conversion process such as liquid nitrogen and oxygen. Batteries installed on the barges will store the electricity whilst it travels to its point of use.

The MoU also includes a formal assessment of technology, including the development of asset designs, qualification of containment systems, and floating hydrogen production and floating energy export systems. Assets planned for this project include approved materials capable of holding and insulating the green liquid H2 at -253C.

Furthermore, the MoU will define an assurance program for floating hydrogen production, hydrogen ships, classification and energy export systems.

Gerry Wilkinson, CEO at H2Terminals said: “The demand for green hydrogen is projected to increase significantly in the next few years and we applaud the Thames Estuary Growth Board for committing to the alternative fuel to deliver jobs and investment opportunity to the Thames Estuary region. We will be offering 30-year Power Purchasing Agreements direct to industry and utility companies as well as participating in the trading and capacity markets. The UK government has set an ambitious target for low-carbon hydrogen production capacity by 2030 and we look forward to working with the Growth Board, London & Partners, Lloyd’s Register, HiDROGEN and D3IM to help realize this ambition.”



