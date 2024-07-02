Global Maritime Tapped to Support Floating Wind Project

Marine and engineering consultancy Global Maritime said it has been awarded a contract by the Salamander Offshore Wind Farm, a joint venture between Ørsted, Simply Blue Group and Subsea7, to provide engineering services for the PREDICT 2.0 project.

The PREDICT 2.0 initiative is a collaboration between the Salamander Offshore Wind Farm, a proposed 100 MW floating project and the University of the Highlands and Islands’ (UHI) Environmental Research Institute and the University of Aberdeen and is designed to develop a better understanding of fish migration patterns.

Salamander Offshore Wind Farm, in partnership with UHI is deploying environmental monitoring equipment alongside its metocean survey; as part of this an echosounder will be deployed on the seabed close to a FLiDAR buoy.

Global Maritime will provide design services and advice with regards to the necessary deployment and recovery equipment , and riser and marker buoys for the PREDICT Echosounder frame, as well as the development of the deployment and recovery procedure for the echosounder.

To be located 35 km off the coast of Peterhead, the 100 MW Salamander floating offshore wind farm will generate enough green energy to power 100,000 Scottish homes.

Project Manager, Guillermo Murillo Ibanez at Global Maritime said, “This has been a very interesting project to deliver. It has enabled us to combine our engineering and practical marine experience to ensure a practical and cost effective solution is delivered to our client."

Salamander Offshore Wind Farm Project Director, Hugh Yendole, said, “As a stepping stone project, part of our role is to prepare the industry to deliver for the renewable needs of the future, and this study will provide real insight into how we can do so in the most sustainable way possible.”