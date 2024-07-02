SLB and TotalEnergies Form Long-Term Digital Solutions Partnership

TotalEnergies and SLB have joined forces to develop innovative subsurface digital solutions and contribute to a more sustainable hydrocarbon production, as well as to address key challenges across the energy value chain, including carbon capture, utilization, and sequestration (CCUS).

Combining their many years of operational expertise and software development capabilities, the teams at TotalEnergies and SLB will jointly develop next-generation cloud-based software as part of the newly formed 10-year partnership.

These new digital tools will improve modeling of the subsurface to optimize production and make it more responsible. They will also leverage the potential of the data collected, through IA, for the purposes of reducing existing fields’ carbon intensity and meeting new needs in geological carbon storage, according to TotalEnergies.

The new software will build on the earlier efforts of both partners with Intersect, a latest-generation reservoir simulator.

“Collaboration and knowledge sharing are key for our industry to continuously develop more effective ways of unlocking energy access. With this visionary partnership, we’re combining the know-how and expertise of both companies to accelerate the delivery of new digital capabilities that will benefit the whole industry,” said Rakesh Jaggi, President of SLB’s Digital & Integration business.

“Through this digital partnership we will develop cutting-edge next-generation software, digital applications and new algorithms applied to geoscience. Thanks to these innovative modeling technologies, we will not only be better able to utilize the analyses of geological reservoirs and basins in the oil and gas sector to reduce emissions but also to make further progress in geological carbon storage,” added Namita Shah, President, OneTech at TotalEnergies.