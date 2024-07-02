Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Petronas Hires ABL for Rig Inspection Services in Indonesia

© namning / Adobe Stock
© namning / Adobe Stock

Indonesian branch of Malaysian national oil company Petronas has awarded energy and marine consultancy ABL a contract to provide rig inspection services to its assets operating offshore Indonesia.

The contract is valid for one year, with an optional one-year period extension.

Under the terms of contract, ABL can be called on to provide rig assurance, equipment focused inspections, drilling readiness peer reviews, client representation and technical risk assessments.

“Our rig inspection experts have extensive industry experience and in-depth knowledge across all types of rigs. We have a well-developed set-up that is tailored to make the rig inspection process as efficient, consistent and transparent as possible while also de-risking the impact of rig operations on the local marine environments,” said Deddy Setiyatno, ABL Indonesia Country Manager.

ABL’s Indonesian team in Jakarta will manage and resource the project. ABL also has a newly established office in Batam, Indonesia.

ABL is part of Oslo-listed ABL Group, an independent consultancy group providing energy, marine, engineering and digital solutions to drive safety and sustainability across global renewables, maritime and oil and gas sectors.

In 2023, ABL Group acquired the international wells and reservoir consultants, AGR, enabling it to provide an end-to-end and project-focused approach to supporting rig operations.

Industry News Activity Asia Inspection & Repair & Maintenance Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Ingenium MOPU (Credit: Valeura)

Valeura Stops Wassana Field Production in Gulf of Thailand
(Credit: Wison New Energies)

Wison Secures $1B Contract from Genting to Build...

Insight

Preparing for Floating Wind – Leveraging the Oil & Gas Supply Chain

Preparing for Floating Wind –

Video

Balmoral Leverages O&G Expertise into New Energy Markets

Balmoral Leverages O&G Experti

Current News

Oceaneering Lines Up Vessel Services Work in the Gulf of Mexico

Oceaneering Lines Up Vessel Se

Global Maritime Tapped to Support Floating Wind Project

Global Maritime Tapped to Supp

BOEM Approves COP for Avangrid's New England Wind Projects

BOEM Approves COP for Avangrid

OPEC Oil Output Rises in June

OPEC Oil Output Rises in June

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine