Petronas Hires ABL for Rig Inspection Services in Indonesia

Indonesian branch of Malaysian national oil company Petronas has awarded energy and marine consultancy ABL a contract to provide rig inspection services to its assets operating offshore Indonesia.

The contract is valid for one year, with an optional one-year period extension.

Under the terms of contract, ABL can be called on to provide rig assurance, equipment focused inspections, drilling readiness peer reviews, client representation and technical risk assessments.

“Our rig inspection experts have extensive industry experience and in-depth knowledge across all types of rigs. We have a well-developed set-up that is tailored to make the rig inspection process as efficient, consistent and transparent as possible while also de-risking the impact of rig operations on the local marine environments,” said Deddy Setiyatno, ABL Indonesia Country Manager.

ABL’s Indonesian team in Jakarta will manage and resource the project. ABL also has a newly established office in Batam, Indonesia.

ABL is part of Oslo-listed ABL Group, an independent consultancy group providing energy, marine, engineering and digital solutions to drive safety and sustainability across global renewables, maritime and oil and gas sectors.

In 2023, ABL Group acquired the international wells and reservoir consultants, AGR, enabling it to provide an end-to-end and project-focused approach to supporting rig operations.