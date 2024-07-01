Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Equinor Extends Eidesvik’s PSV Engagement

(Credit: Eidesvik Offshore)

Equinor has declared options to extend the contract with Eidesvik Offshore, a Norwegian offshore vessel owner, for its supply platform supply vessel (PSV) Viking Energy.

The contract extension runs from April 2025, extending the firm period to April 2030. The contract also includes options for further extensions.

“Viking Energy has been in continuous operation for Equinor since its launch in 2003. This contract extension highlights the operational excellence consistently delivered by our crew.

“We are proud to have maintained such a long-standing collaboration and look forward to its continued success”, said CEO & President of Eidesvik Offshore, Gitte Gard Talmo.

