L&T Nets Pipeline Order from ONGC Worth Up to $300M

Indian multinational conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured an order from India’s Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for the eight phase of Pipeline Replacement Project (PRP-VIII Group B) off India's west coast, worth up to $300 million.

The order involves engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) of 129 km subsea pipelines and associated modification works across India’s west coast offshore fields of the ONGC.

“This order reflects ONGC’s continued confidence in L&T, and this emanates from our track record of successfully delivering complex offshore projects. This order further demonstrates L&T's unwavering commitment to India’s energy requirement,” said Subramanian Sarma, Whole-time Director & President – Energy, L&T.

The order was booked via L&T LT Energy Hydrocarbon (LTEH) unit. The exact value has not been disclosed, but the contract is described as ‘significant’, which for L&T means it is valued between $120 - $130 million (₹1,000 crore - ₹2,500 crore).

Organised under offshore, onshore EPC, modular fabrication, advanced value engineering & technology (AdVENT) and offshore wind farm business groups, LTEH offers integrated design-to-build solutions across the hydrocarbon sector to domestic and international customers.