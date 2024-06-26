Atlantic Shores Picks Substation Expansion Contractor for NJ’s First Offshore Wind Project

Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind, a 50-50 partnership between Shell and EDF, has selected contractor Riggs Distler & Company to lead the Cardiff substation expansion program for Atlantic Shores Project 1, New Jersey’s first offshore wind project.

Riggs Distler, a Centuri company, is one of the largest union utility, mechanical, and electrical contractors in the United States with a growing portfolio of work in emerging clean energy technologies.

The New Jersey-based company design, engineer and install major electric infrastructure upgrades to enable the delivery of clean energy to 700,000 homes

The contract scope includes the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of all new electrical equipment for an expansion of the 230 kV Cardiff Substation located in Egg Harbor Township, Atlantic County.

The expansion work includes site preparation and the construction of a new electrical enclosure and control building to house a 230kV gas insulated switchgear (GIS) with associated controls. Other improvements include outdoor electrical equipment, 230 kV duct banks, cable trenches, ancillary/auxiliary equipment, and site fencing.

These necessary upgrades, identified by the regional transmission operator, will create the point of interconnection to bring safe, reliable, renewable power from Atlantic Shores Project 1 onto the local electric grid.

Atlantic Shores Project 1 will deliver 1.5 GW of clean energy to the State of New Jersey.

“Atlantic Shores is thrilled to partner with Riggs Distler on making critical near-term investments at the Cardiff substation that support the local supply chain and create even more great-paying union jobs in Atlantic County. These important infrastructure upgrades will enable us to bring safe, reliable, renewable power from New Jersey’s first offshore wind project onto the electric grid,” said Joris Veldhoven, Chief Executive Officer, Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind.

“Riggs Distler is proud to support Atlantic Shores on this important infrastructure project connecting offshore wind energy to the grid in New Jersey. Along with our partners, Jingoli Power and Worley Engineering, our work is creating economic growth and job opportunities right here in our own backyard as we work to build a cleaner energy future,” added Steve Zemaitatis, Riggs Distler President & CEO.

In 2021, the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) awarded Atlantic Shores Project 1 an Offshore Renewable Energy Credit (OREC) to deliver 1.5 GW of offshore renewable energy into the State of New Jersey.

Atlantic Shores Project 1 is the largest clean energy project in the State of New Jersey and the third largest awarded offshore wind project in the United States.