Atlantic Shores Picks Onshore Cabling Contractor for NJ Offshore Wind Project

Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind, a 50-50 partnership between Shell and EDF, has selected Creamer-Jingoli to engineer and design the full onshore underground cable route for Atlantic Shores Project 1, New Jersey’s first offshore wind project.

Creamer-Jingoli is a long-standing joint venture between two of the top contractors in New Jersey - J. Fletcher Creamer & Son, and JINGOLI.

Atlantic Shores Project 1 will deliver 1.5 GW of clean energy to the State of New Jersey. The project will generate enough renewable power to serve more than 700,000 homes while contributing nearly $2 billion in the Garden State economy.

The early works contract scope includes detailed design for the 12 miles of underground infrastructure running from the project’s landfall in Atlantic City to the point of interconnection in Egg Harbor Township, Atlantic County.

Creamer-Jingoli will support field surveys, environmental sampling, subsurface utility engineering work, and site preparation for the duct bank installations that will house cables connecting offshore wind power to the New Jersey electric grid.

“Offshore wind will have a lasting impact on our communities, simultaneously creating good paying jobs while fighting climate change and supporting the transition to sustainable, green energy. We’re honored to be selected by Atlantic Shores to support the development of this critical clean energy project for New Jersey,” said Joseph R. Jingoli Jr, chief executive officer, Jingoli.

In 2021, the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) awarded Atlantic Shores Project 1 an Offshore Renewable Energy Credit (OREC) to deliver 1.5 GW of offshore renewable energy into the State of New Jersey.

Atlantic Shores Project 1 is the largest clean energy project in the State of New Jersey and the third largest awarded offshore wind project in the United States.