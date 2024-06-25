DOF Group’s Skandi Seven FSV Up for Long-Term Assignment

Norwegian offshore vessel operator DOF Group has signed a letter of intent (LOI) with an undisclosed energy company for its Skandi Seven field support vessel (FSV).

The LOI entails a two-year firm and one-year optional contract. The contract is defined as very large, excluding optional period and additional services, though additional details were not revealed.

Under the contract, DOF plans to mobilize Skandi Seven. Startup is expected in the fourth quarter of 2024, in direct continuation from ongoing contract.

In addition to vessel services, DOF will deliver a full suite of project management, engineering, and logistical services.

The Skandi Seven is a 2008-built large, high-spec offshore construction support vessel of STX OSCV 03 design. It is 120.7 meters long, and can accommodate 119 people.

“We are very pleased with another award from a very important energy company. With Skandi Seven, we recently reached another milestone delivering more than three million manhours without any LTI’s (lost time injury) while conducting FSV duties. I’m enthusiastic about this award, which will utilize our experience in conducting advanced subsea operations,” said Mons S. Aase, CEO of DOF Group.