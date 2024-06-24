St. Johns Ship Building Delivers Third CTV in 6 Months

Palatka, Fla. shipbuilder St. Johns Ship Building delivered Windea Enterprise, the second of three Jones Act-compliant Incat Crowther 30-meter crew transport vessels (CTV) ordered by WINDEA CTV, LLC, a partnership of Hornblower Wind and MidOcean Wind.

St. Johns Ship Building has a long-term relationship with WINDEA CTV, LLC, a company focused on U.S. offshore wind farm support, providing crew and cargo transfer services for offshore installations and long-term operations and maintenance.

St. Johns Ship Building has undergone significant transformation over the past two years, including the modernization of its shipbuilding capabilities and investment in new talent to allow concurrently efficient production of multiple vessels. In 2022, St. Johns was acquired by Americraft Marine, a maritime company of Libra Group, a privately owned business group whose subsidiaries have assets and operations in nearly 60 countries.