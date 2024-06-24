Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

St. Johns Ship Building Delivers Third CTV in 6 Months

Windea Enterprise, the second of three Jones Act-compliant Incat Crowther 30m Crew Transport Vessels (CTV) ordered by WINDEA CTV, LLC. Image courtesy St. Johns Ship Building
Windea Enterprise, the second of three Jones Act-compliant Incat Crowther 30m Crew Transport Vessels (CTV) ordered by WINDEA CTV, LLC. Image courtesy St. Johns Ship Building

Palatka, Fla. shipbuilder St. Johns Ship Building delivered Windea Enterprise, the second of three Jones Act-compliant Incat Crowther 30-meter crew transport vessels (CTV) ordered by WINDEA CTV, LLC, a partnership of Hornblower Wind and MidOcean Wind.

St. Johns Ship Building has a long-term relationship with WINDEA CTV, LLC, a company focused on U.S. offshore wind farm support, providing crew and cargo transfer services for offshore installations and long-term operations and maintenance.

St. Johns Ship Building has undergone significant transformation over the past two years, including the modernization of its shipbuilding capabilities and investment in new talent to allow concurrently efficient production of multiple vessels. In 2022, St. Johns was acquired by Americraft Marine, a maritime company of Libra Group, a privately owned business group whose subsidiaries have assets and operations in nearly 60 countries.

Shipbuilding Offshore Wind Crew Transfer Vessels

Related Offshore News

(Credit: North Star)

North Star Secures First Mover Rights for New Offshore...
© xmentoys / Adobe Stock

ABL Group Wraps Up Ross Offshore Acquisition

Insight

OPEC+ Bets the Robust Crude Oil Demand Forecast is Right

OPEC+ Bets the Robust Crude Oi

Video

Balmoral Leverages O&G Expertise into New Energy Markets

Balmoral Leverages O&G Experti

Current News

Simulators Should Reflect Actual System Behavior, Not Perfection – Which Doesn't Exist in the Real World

Simulators Should Reflect Actu

St. Johns Ship Building Delivers Third CTV in 6 Months

St. Johns Ship Building Delive

Africa Oil to Buy Out BTG's 50% Stake in Nigeria Joint Venture

Africa Oil to Buy Out BTG's 50

EU to Place Sanctions on 19 Energy-Related Ships Including LNG Vessels

EU to Place Sanctions on 19 En

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine