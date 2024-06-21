Norwegian Company Secures GW-Scale Offshore Wind Site in Estonia

Norway-based Deep Wind Offshore has been awarded rights to develop a GW-scale offshore wind site Saare 2.1 in Estonia.

The Baltic countries have agreed to open areas for offshore wind production for a total capacity of 20 GW within 2030, with Estonia setting the pace.

In its latest auction, Deep Wind Offshore secured a development rights for the offshore wind site Saare 2.1.

The site is located in water depth between 29 and 66 meters and holds an area of 164 km2. It is located outside Saaremaa Island, with favorable wind conditions for efficient energy production.

“Estonia is turning ambitions into action, and we are really excited to have been awarded this site. Deep Wind Offshore will contribute to the country reaching its climate goals, providing energy security, building value chains, and creating new jobs.

“Deep Wind Offshore stays committed to developing more than 10 GW of offshore wind within 10 years. This means both continuing to develop projects in our core markets and to exploit opportunities in new markets. With this award, Estonia is set to become a core market,” said Knut Vassbotn, CEO of Deep Wind Offshore.