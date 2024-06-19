Equinor's Wildcat Well Comes Up Dry in Barents Sea Snøras Prospect

Equinor has drilled a dry wildcat well in the Snøras prospect, located in the Barents Sea, offshore Norway.

The well, 7220/2-2, drilled by the Transocean Enabler rig, is located in production license 1080, which was awarded in the Awards in Predefined Area (APA) in 2020.

Equinor is the operator of the license, with 50% working interest, with partners Vår Energi and Petoro holding 30% and 20%, respectively.

In 2014, Equinor and the partners made the Isfjell (7220/2-1) gas discovery, just to the north of the Snøras well.

In production license 532, south of Snøras, the same partnership has made multiple discoveries. These discoveries are being considered for tie-back to the Johan Castberg field, where production start is planned for late 2024.

The objective of the Snøras prospect wildcat well was to prove petroleum in Early Jurassic reservoir rocks in the Stø Formation.

The well encountered the Stø Formation with a total thickness of around 66 meters, 63 meters of which was sandstone with very good reservoir quality. The well is classified as dry with traces of hydrocarbons.

The well 7220/2-2 was drilled to a vertical depth of 821 meters below sea level, and was terminated in the Nordmela Formation in the Early Jurassic. Water depth at the site is 427 meters.

The well will be permanently plugged and abandoned.