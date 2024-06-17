Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
DOF Contracts with Kystdesign for ROV Pair

Constructor Compact ROV systems. Image courtesy Kystdesign
Kystdesign won a new contract with DOF for two complete Constructor Compact ROV systems, a newly developed compact version of the Constructor ROV which has four systems sold to date.

DOF delivers integrated subsea services. "We are pleased with securing the contract for delivery of these ROV systems from Kystdesign. DOF has an outstanding track record with Supporter 12, demonstrating about 14 years of successful operation. We look forward to continuing this strong performance with the new Constructor C WROVs in the years to come," said Ingve Osberg, SVP Remote Operation, DOF.

