MacGregor to Supply AHC Crane for MMA Offshore’s PSV

(Credit: MMA Offshore)
MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has received a large order for its 50-tonne active heave compensated (AHC) crane to be installed on board MMA Valour, a multi-purpose platform supply vessel (PSV).

The vessel has a proven track record in servicing a broad range of offshore work scopes across the energy and offshore wind sectors.

The contract has been booked into Cargotec’s second quarter 2024 order intake, with crane supply scheduled for the third quarter of 2025.

MacGregor’s range of AHC cranes, including its subsea cranes, offer precise lifting capabilities in all conditions, including extreme environments and across temperatures of between plus to minus 40°C.

The contract follows successful deliveries of AHC cranes by MacGregor to MMA Offshore for two of its flagship vessels the MMA Pinnacle and MMA Prestige.

“We are looking forward to fitting the MMA Valour with a MacGregor active heave compensated crane which will enhance the vessel’s capability to provide a broader range of marine and subsea services to our clients.

“The conversion of the Valour to a multi-purpose support vessel will enable the vessel to provide light construction, ROV, survey and geotechnical support in addition to traditional supply services. We are excited to partner with MacGregor for this important conversion,” said David Ross, MMA Offshore Managing Director.

