Enauta Stops Production at Atlanta Field as Anchoring of New FPSO Enters Final Phase

FPSO Atlanta (Credit: Screenshot/Video by Enauta)
Brazilian oil and gas company Enauta has decided to stop production from the Petrojarl I floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) to perform modifications related to selected equipment maintenance after inspections at the process plant at the Atlanta field, offshore Brazil.

According to Enauta, Atlanta field production is expected to be resumed in the next weeks of June.

In late May, Enauta completed the five-day maintenance operation at Petrojarl I FPSO, and brough it back online, resuming the production from the field.

The Petrojarl I will be replaced with the larger capacity FPSO Atlanta, for which the anchoring operations began mid-May.

In its latest update, Enauta said that the 19 out of the FPSO's 20 anchors have been installed, and activities to connect the first two wells to the platform are expected to begin after June 15.

To note, Petrojarl I has a production capacity of 30,000 barrels of oil per day and a storage capacity of 180,000, while the FPSO Atlanta has the capacity to process 50 thousand barrels of oil per day, 140 thousand barrels of water per day, and store 1.6 million barrels of oil.

Enauta targets the first oil production from the Atlanta FPSO in August 2024.

