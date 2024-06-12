Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Opsealog Expands Fleet Digitalization Contract with CLV Operator

Orange Marine’s Pierre de Fermat cable layer (Credit: Orange Marine)
Orange Marine’s Pierre de Fermat cable layer (Credit: Orange Marine)

Opsealog, a provider of data integration and analysis services for the maritime and offshore industry, has confirmed the renewal and expansion of its service contract with Orange Marine, a French company specializing in cable laying and repair operations.

 This extension signifies a deepening of the collaboration between the two companies, which began in May 2023, and highlights their commitment to advancing fleet digitalization and operational efficiency across Orange Marine’s fleet.

The partnership commenced with a three-month trial on one of Orange Marine's cable laying vessels (CLV), ‘Pierre de Fermat’. Following this successful trial, the contract was renewed in September 2023 with the aim of extending Opsealog’s innovative solutions to additional vessels in the fleet.

As of April 2024, the contract has been further extended to encompass three more Orange Marine vessels.

Opsealog’s tools, Marinsights and Streamlog, are now being deployed on four Orange Marine vessels, with the aim of enhancing the accuracy and efficiency of data collection and reporting processes.

"Our collaboration with Opsealog has been instrumental in modernizing our reporting processes and preparing us for future environmental regulations.

“The tailored solutions and innovative features developed through this partnership have significantly enhanced our operational monitoring, with the aim of managing our environmental footprint,” said Hugo Plantet, Quality, Safety, Environment Director at Orange Marine.

The collaboration has also supported the development of new features tailored to Orange Marine’s needs, such as marine mammal monitoring and reporting.

Orange Marine vessels operate under various cable maintenance agreements, covering extensive regions from the Atlantic and Northern Europe to the Mediterranean, Black Sea, Red Sea, and southern Atlantic and Indian Oceans. The current contract with Opsealog also focuses on cable laying vessels, including one vessel operating currently in the Pacific Ocean.

Offshore Vessels Industry News Activity Digitalization Ships Maritime Cable Layers

Related Offshore News

Navicula Star (Credit: FreeStar Subsea Services)

Dutch Subsea Services Newcomer Acquires First Vessel
NKT Eleonora (Credit: NKT)

NKT Names New Methanol-Powered Cable Laying Vessel

Insight

OPEC+ Bets the Robust Crude Oil Demand Forecast is Right

OPEC+ Bets the Robust Crude Oi

Video

BIRNS, Inc. Enables More Data Flow at Greater Depths

BIRNS, Inc. Enables More Data

Current News

New JV Starts Decom Ops for OpenHydro’s Tidal Energy Test Platform Off Orkney

New JV Starts Decom Ops for Op

Opsealog Expands Fleet Digitalization Contract with CLV Operator

Opsealog Expands Fleet Digital

Dolphin Drilling to Sell and Recycle Semi-Sub Rig

Dolphin Drilling to Sell and R

Eni Sells 10% of Saipem for $420M

Eni Sells 10% of Saipem for $4

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine