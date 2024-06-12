Opsealog Expands Fleet Digitalization Contract with CLV Operator

Opsealog, a provider of data integration and analysis services for the maritime and offshore industry, has confirmed the renewal and expansion of its service contract with Orange Marine, a French company specializing in cable laying and repair operations.

This extension signifies a deepening of the collaboration between the two companies, which began in May 2023, and highlights their commitment to advancing fleet digitalization and operational efficiency across Orange Marine’s fleet.

The partnership commenced with a three-month trial on one of Orange Marine's cable laying vessels (CLV), ‘Pierre de Fermat’. Following this successful trial, the contract was renewed in September 2023 with the aim of extending Opsealog’s innovative solutions to additional vessels in the fleet.

As of April 2024, the contract has been further extended to encompass three more Orange Marine vessels.

Opsealog’s tools, Marinsights and Streamlog, are now being deployed on four Orange Marine vessels, with the aim of enhancing the accuracy and efficiency of data collection and reporting processes.

"Our collaboration with Opsealog has been instrumental in modernizing our reporting processes and preparing us for future environmental regulations.

“The tailored solutions and innovative features developed through this partnership have significantly enhanced our operational monitoring, with the aim of managing our environmental footprint,” said Hugo Plantet, Quality, Safety, Environment Director at Orange Marine.

The collaboration has also supported the development of new features tailored to Orange Marine’s needs, such as marine mammal monitoring and reporting.

Orange Marine vessels operate under various cable maintenance agreements, covering extensive regions from the Atlantic and Northern Europe to the Mediterranean, Black Sea, Red Sea, and southern Atlantic and Indian Oceans. The current contract with Opsealog also focuses on cable laying vessels, including one vessel operating currently in the Pacific Ocean.