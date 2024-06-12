Ørsted Greenlights Funding for Hornsea 3 Offshore Wind Storage System

Ørsted has taken final investment decision (FID) on a 600 MWh battery energy storage system, supplied by Tesla, which will be co-located with 2.9 GW Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm to help balance the grid and reduce volatility for consumers.

The Tesla battery energy storage system will be installed on the same site as the onshore converter station for Ørsted’s Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm in Swardeston, near Norwich, in the eastern part of England.

The battery’s location on the same land as the onshore converter station is said to minimize disruption to those living and working nearby.

The storage system has a capacity of 600 MWh (and a 300 MW power rating), equivalent to the daily energy use of 80,000 UK homes.

When it is windy and sunny, so that electricity generation exceeds demand, the battery will store the excess so it can be discharged later to help balance the grid.

This will reduce price volatility for consumers as it will make more power available, including during peak periods, when energy is traditionally more expensive. It will also result in UK energy systems being easier to manage by helping smooth out the variations between supply and demand.

When complete, the battery energy storage system will be one of the largest in Europe. It is expected to be operational by the end of 2026.

“Our 12 operational UK offshore wind farms are providing a huge amount of clean energy to the grid. The battery will help ensure that renewable energy is used in the best possible way by storing it when demand is lower and then releasing it back into the system when it’s really needed, thereby maximizing the potential of renewable energy whilst providing increased energy security and value to consumers.

“With this investment, we’re adding significantly to Ørsted’s growing portfolio of storage solutions co-located with onshore and offshore renewable assets,” said Duncan Clark, Head of UK & Ireland in Ørsted.

Ørsted currently has a total of 660 MW (1,850 MWh) storage projects in operation or under construction in the UK and U.S. including the Hornsea 3 project.

The Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm is located 160 km off the Yorkshire coast, and is targeted for completion in 2027. With its 2.9 GW capacity, this wind farm will become the largest individual offshore wind farm to date and will bring the total capacity of the Hornsea offshore wind zone to 5.4 GW.