Seatrium to Build HVDC System for TenneT’s Offshore Grid Project

Seatrium and GE Vernova have been awarded a third contract by TenneT TSO B.V. (TenneT) for the construction of a 2-gigawatt (GW) High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) electric offshore transmission system in the Netherlands.

The project is slated to begin in June 2024, with commissioning expected by 2031.

The contract is part of the five-year Framework Cooperation Agreement with TenneT announced by the Seatrium-GE Vernova consortium in March 2023. The agreement was signed to cover three projects, each valued at approximately EURO 2 billion: IJmuiden Ver Beta, IJmuiden Ver Gamma, and Nederwiek 2. The current contract is for Nederwiek 2, TenneT’s third project with this consortium. The contracts for IJmuiden Ver Beta and IJmuiden Ver Gamma were awarded to the consortium in March 2023.

Seatrium’s scope of work will include the engineering, procurement, construction, transportation, installation, and commissioning of the 2GW HVDC Offshore Converter Platform. GE Vernova's Grid Solutions will be responsible for the engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning (EPCI) of the HVDC converter stations.

The HVDC system will support TenneT's sustainability goal of connecting 40GW of offshore wind energy in the German and Dutch North Sea and will serve the Nederwiek 2 offshore wind farm, located approximately 95 kilometers off the coast of the Netherlands.



