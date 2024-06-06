SBM Offshore Lines Up Fast4Ward Hull for Block 58 FPSO in Suriname

Dutch FPSO leasing specialist SBM Offshore has informed that its Fast4Ward hull has been reserved by TotalEnergies for the Block 58 development project, offshore Suriname.

SBM Offshore is working in partnership with Technip Energies, and in line with the Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) studies for a floating production, storage and offloading vessel (FPSO) for Block 58 project.

The Fast4Ward hull has been reserved by TotalEnergies EP Suriname, an affiliate of TotalEnergies, for the Block 58 development project, which is nearing the final investment decision (FID), expected in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The B58 development is the first development within Block 58, around 150 kilometers offshore Suriname.

TotalEnergies is the operator and holds a 50 % working interest in Block 58, with APA Corporation holding the other 50%. In addition, Staatsolie has the option to enter the development project with up to 20% interest upon FID. The production start-up is expected in 2028.

SBM Offshore's Fast4Ward program includes a new build, multi-purpose floater hull combined with several standardized topsides modules. Under the Fast4Ward program, SBM Offshore usually orders an FPSO hull without a firm contract in hand, so that, when a contract is secured, the FPSO delivery time is shorter.

Later, the customer will choose between internal turret, external turret or spread moored configurations, and select from SBM’s range of generic and bespoke topsides modules based on client and project requirements.