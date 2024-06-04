Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Seatrium Awarded LOI for a Deepwater Gulf of Mexico FPU

Source: Seatrium

Seatrium has been awarded a Letter of Intent (LOI) by BP Exploration & Production Inc. (bp) to carry out certain early engineering works pending the finalization of a definitive contract for engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning work for bp’s Kaskida floating production unit (FPU) project in the US Gulf of Mexico.

The Kaskida project is a greenfield development located approximately 250 miles southwest of New Orleans, in the Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico. Comprising a single topside module supported by a four-column semi-submersible hull, the Kaskida FPU is supported by subsea production wells located in a water depth of approximately 6,000 feet.

The EPC contract award is subject to mutually agreed terms and conditions and management approval, and the final investment decision by bp.

