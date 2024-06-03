Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

NKT Names New Methanol-Powered Cable Laying Vessel

NKT Eleonora (Credit: NKT)
NKT Eleonora (Credit: NKT)

Danish subsea cable and services firm NKT has named its second cable laying vessel (CLV) NKT Eleonora, which has been designed to run on methanol.

NKT Eleonora, meaning shining light, will boost the company’s offshore cable laying capacity and will be amongst the world’s first cable laying vessels designed to run on methanol.

Equipped with three turntables, NKT Eleonora will offer a power cable-laying capacity of 23,000 tonnes and host a range of subsea tooling for precise installation and service of offshore cables.

The design of the vessel has been done by Salt Ship Design and the construction is underway in collaboration with the Norwegian shipyard VARD.

The length of the vessel is 176 meters, with a breadth of 32 meters. It will be equipped with Wärtsilä 32 methanol engines.

Expected to be operational from 2027, the dual-fuel vessel will be able to run on methanol and HVO/marine diesel oil.

“We are very pleased to welcome NKT Eleonora to our fleet. She is an important strategic asset which enhances our installation capacity and capabilities to ensure efficient project execution and meet the evolving demands of our clients.

“The decision to build a vessel designed to run on methanol is driven by our strong commitment to sustainability and connecting a greener world through our power cable solutions,” said Darren Fennell, Executive Vice President and Head of HV Solutions Karlskrona in NKT.

The vessel will be constructed in parallel with NKT expanding its site in Karlskrona with a new high-voltage offshore cable factory.

Shipbuilding Vessels Industry News Activity Europe Cable Layers CLV

Related Offshore News

Fast Crew Supplier (FCS) 2710 (Credit: Damen)

Damen Delivers Third Low-Emission Offshore Wind Fast Crew...
North Star’s latest SOV newbuild will support Siemens Gamesa’s wind technicians carrying out maintenance work at the East Anglia THREE windfarm (Credit. North Star)

North Star Inks Contract with Siemens Gamesa for New East...

Insight

OPEC+ Bets the Robust Crude Oil Demand Forecast is Right

OPEC+ Bets the Robust Crude Oi

Video

BIRNS, Inc. Enables More Data Flow at Greater Depths

BIRNS, Inc. Enables More Data

Current News

South African Appeals Court Throws Lifeline to Shell's Wild Coast Exploration

South African Appeals Court Th

OPEC+ Bets the Robust Crude Oil Demand Forecast is Right

OPEC+ Bets the Robust Crude Oi

US Oil Futures Draw Renewed Interest from Hedge Funds

US Oil Futures Draw Renewed In

OPEC+ Extends Deep Oil Production Cuts into 2025

OPEC+ Extends Deep Oil Product

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine