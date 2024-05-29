BW Energy Appoints New CFO

Oil and gas company BW Energy has appointed Brice Morlot as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Effective June 30, 2024, Morlot will succeed Knut R. Sæthre, who has been the CFO of BW Energy since 2019.

Morlot brings extensive experience to the company, combining a solid financial understanding with an operational background in the E&P business.

Most recently, he served as Managing Director of Assala Energy in Gabon, and before that, from other leadership roles in Assala, SCOR and Perenco.

Morlot will be based in BW Energy’s office in Lisbon Portugal.

“We look forward to Brice joining the BW Energy team as we deliver on our strategy for growth and value creation with producing fields and highly attractive development assets in Gabon, Brazil and Namibia,” said Carl K. Arnet, the CEO of BW Energy.