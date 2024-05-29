Salunda to Install Crew Hawk Monitoring Solution on Jack-Up in Middle East

Salunda, a provider of digitised solutions for safety critical industries, has secured a multi-year contract to install its ‘Crew Hawk’ Red Zone monitoring solution on a jack-up rig in the Middle East.

The award marks the company’s first installation on a jack-up rig in the region as it looks to bolster its presence in the market.

Crew Hawk wirelessly monitors hazardous working environments in real-time, tracking individuals and equipment to provide anonymised feedback that focuses on safe operations and minimising risk.

When an individual enters an exclusion or Red Zone, it promptly triggers an alarm, sending notifications to both the individual’s personal locator and the area authority, allowing both parties to take corrective action.

Also, Crew Hawk interfaces with active equipment, directly alerting personnel in the ‘line of fire’.

“This contract win marks a significant milestone for Salunda as one of several deployments in the Middle East. We are pleased to be partnering with our colleagues in the region to improve safety for staff and optimize performance within a safety-critical industry.

“Crew Hawk has redefined red zone monitoring by reviewing operations in real time and we are excited to be continuing to bring our robust and efficient solution to new markets and region,” said Alan Finlay, Salunda Chief Executive.

Crew Hawk has already been used to track workforce assets and provide an additional layer of awareness and alerts to operational plans while working with rig control solutions for customers.