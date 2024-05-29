Huisman Inks Deepwater Crane Supply Deal with Malaysia’s Oilfield Services Firm

Dutch company Huisman has secured its first contract from Coastal International Marine, part of Malaysia-based oil and gas services company Coastal Contracts, for the supply of deepwater Knuckle Boom Crane.

The Knuckle Boom Crane has a lifting capacity of 100 mt and features a deepwater winch and active heave compensation.

Huisman recently introduced its optimised KBC series, designed specifically for the offshore subsea construction market.

The optimised models align with the latest trends in offshore construction vessels, emphasising enhanced energy efficiency, advanced automation, and improved safety features.

This crane type can optionally be delivered fully electric, with patented electrical integration with the vessel's battery banks.

The crane and winch will be manufactured in Asia.

This is Huisman’s second contract for this series, following a similar 100mt Knuckle Boom Crane order from the Japanese construction company in March, which is destined for integration into its latest cable-lay and construction vessel.

“We are delighted to have selected Huisman to provide us with the Knuckle Boom Crane for our fast-track project. With Huisman’s impressive track record, we are confident the crane will be delivered on time and will be of the best design and quality.”

“We are grateful for Coastal International Marine’s trust and confidence in awarding this order to Huisman. Since introducing our improved and competitive Huisman Knuckle Boom Cranes, we have had productive discussions with them, and we are delighted to welcome them as a new client,” added Timon Ligterink, Commercial Director APAC of Huisman.