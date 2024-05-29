Noble and Harbour Energy Sign Jack-Up Rig Contract

Offshore drilling contractor Noble Corporation has secured a contract with oil and gas company Harbour Energy for its Noble Resilient jack-up rig.

The rig has been hired for well intervention offshore U.K., spanning 30-70 days.

It is estimated to begin in July 2024, in direct continuation of Noble’s current program with Wintershall in Denmark and prior to the start of the previously announced contract with Petrogas.

“By securing this contract with Harbour Energy for a CNS platform in the UK, we are creating a smoother transition between these two important projects. We very much appreciate the opportunity to support Harbour Energy,” said Blake Denton, SVP of Marketing and Contracts.

Noble Resilient is a jack-up rig is of Gusto MSC CJ50 X100 MC design, built in 2009.

The jack-up can operate in water depths of up to 350 ft, with a maximum drilling depth of 30,000 ft. It is able to accommodate 120 people.