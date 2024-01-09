Noble Resilient Jack-up Rig Set to Work in Danish North Sea

Offshore drilling contractor Noble Corporation has been awarded a contract with Wintershall Noordzee for its harsh environment jack-up rig Noble Resilient.

The work scope will cover plug and abandon of two wells in the Danish North Sea, Noble Corporation said.

The contract has an estimated duration of 60 days, with expected start in April 2024.

“We are happy to announce that the Noble Resilient will be back in action for this P&A operation in April. The Resilient was recently involved in an incident in port where another vessel became unmoored and allided with our rig, but a plan for repairs is now in place which has provided line of sight to firm up this contract with Wintershall Noordzee,” said Blake Denton, SVP of Marketing & Contracts.

The Noble Resilient is currently completing a scheduled special periodic survey (SPS) and undergoing repairs in Frederikshavn in Denmark.