Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Noble Resilient Jack-up Rig Set to Work in Danish North Sea

Noble Resilient jack-up rig (Credit: Noble Corporation)
Noble Resilient jack-up rig (Credit: Noble Corporation)

Offshore drilling contractor Noble Corporation has been awarded a contract with Wintershall Noordzee for its harsh environment jack-up rig Noble Resilient.

The work scope will cover plug and abandon of two wells in the Danish North Sea, Noble Corporation said.

The contract has an estimated duration of 60 days, with expected start in April 2024.

 “We are happy to announce that the Noble Resilient will be back in action for this P&A operation in April. The Resilient was recently involved in an incident in port where another vessel became unmoored and allided with our rig, but a plan for repairs is now in place which has provided line of sight to firm up this contract with Wintershall Noordzee,” said Blake Denton, SVP of Marketing & Contracts.

The Noble Resilient is currently completing a scheduled special periodic survey (SPS) and undergoing repairs in Frederikshavn in Denmark.

Energy North Sea Industry News Activity Europe

Related Offshore News

Subsea Collector (Credit: Aker Solutions)

Aker Solutions to Pilot Subsea Power Distribution System...
Credit: Timon - stock.adobe.com

All Clear for Fincantieri’s Acquisition of Remazel...

Insight

What Do MARAD Title XI Changes Mean for Offshore Wind?

What Do MARAD Title XI Changes

Video

Harnessing the 'Mocean' of the Ocean

Harnessing the 'Mocean' of the

Current News

Gulf Craft Delivers CTV for WINDEA

Gulf Craft Delivers CTV for WI

US Crude Production to Reach Record High in 2024, EIA Says

US Crude Production to Reach R

HydroWing Opens New Base in Wales

HydroWing Opens New Base in Wa

Eversource Energy Expects Up to $1.6B Offshore Wind Impairment Fee

Eversource Energy Expects Up t

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine