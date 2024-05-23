Norway Boost Offshore Wind Ties with East of England

East of England Energy Group (EEEGR) and Norwegian Offshore Wind (NOW) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen collaboration between the supply chains in Norway and the East of England.

EEGR and NOW share a joint focus on developing world leading supply chains in offshore wind.

These two organisations share the North Sea and have different strengths that will create valuable synergies. Norwegian Offshore Wind sees U.K. as the most attractive offshore wind market in Europe and has set up a dedicated working group to get their members into the U.K. projects.

“East of England is one of the major offshore wind hubs in the largest market in Europe. With the North Sea as a common sea basin with Norway, it will certainly benefit our members to strengthen the collaboration with the industry in this region,” said Arvid Nesse, manager of Norwegian Offshore Wind, representing close to 400 member companies.

East of England has emerged as one the main offshore wind hubs in the UK. Several of the large developers such as Scottish Power Renewables, RWE and Orsted are located in the region with large offshore wind projects such as Norfolk and East Anglia under development. Furthermore, this region is home to a strong supply chain, and Port of Great Yarmouth is the installation base for Norfolk offshore Wind zone and O&M base for Dudgeon and Sheringham shoal.

“With pooling the resources and capabilities in the two countries in areas such as early development, balance of plants, fabrication, installation and O&M that will create strong synergies and commercial opportunities,” added Alfred Risan, who is heading up the industry-led working group for UK in Norwegian Offshore Wind.

Norwegian government has set a target of 30 GW by 2040. Norway held the first auction earlier this year where Ventyr was awarded the Southern North Sea II area. The area has the potential of 1.5 GW capacity. The next auctions are due in 2025, and 70 percent of the areas mapped as suitable for offshore wind will be floating.