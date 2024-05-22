New Product: Survitec Gauntlet

Survitec launched a new energy containment safety device designed to reduce the risks associated with catastrophic value actuator failures.

The concept of the safety device was developed due to issues identified in the North Sea oil and gas sector, oil rigs, platforms, and floating installations, such as FPSOs and FSRUs. The Survitec Gauntlet can be applied to any facility that operates actuator valves and where risks need to be mitigated.

Severe injury or death can be caused by the explosive forces released if a high-pressure spring-loaded actuator device fails, along with significant damage to equipment and facilities. However, there is often a lack of regular inspection and maintenance, and the risks have attracted little attention in terms of technology or regulation.

Compatible with all valve actuator types, the Survitec Gauntlet is a protective sleeve constructed from lightweight “bullet-proof” para-aramid armoring, ten times as strong as steel, and designed to contain the unpredictable forces of failure.

Technically qualified by Lloyd’s Register, the Survitec Gauntlet provides immediate containment protection, enhancing safety measures and minimising potential hazards. It is of minimal weight, placing no additional stress on the actuator, and protects the workings of the actuator from further corrosion and component degradation.

Survitec has supplied its Gauntlets to a majority of operators, including super-majors in the North Sea, and has recently received an order from a Spanish oil and gas operator.



