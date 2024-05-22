US Oil and Gas Operator Hires Elemental Energies for Major Decom Job in Gulf of Mexico

Promethean Energy has awarded a master services contract to independent wells specialist Elemental Energies to support the decommissioning of nine orphaned wells in the Gulf of Mexico.

The first phase of the project started in February with Elemental Energies providing well management services from its Houston office for the plugging and abandonment of wells in the Matagorda Island area, off the Texas coast.

The work comes as part of a five-year contract awarded to Promethean by the Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) to decommission orphaned offshore wells.

The contract is partially funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law through a $64 million commitment to address orphaned oil and gas wells on public lands.

“We're thrilled with this award as it marks a significant expansion of our efforts in the Gulf. Our rich history in decommissioning, uniquely equips us to address the Gulf's orphaned wells, applying our expertise to mitigate environmental risks, navigate complex regulations, and reduce the associated OPEX of decommissioning work,” said Julie Copland, Elemental Energies’ Head of Decommissioning and Low Carbon.

“We at Promethean are delighted to have Elemental Energies as a strategic partner, as we work with the federal government and others to deliver these projects of strategic importance to the nation’s environmental stewardship and energy security,” added Steve Louis, SVP Decommissioning for Promethean Energy.