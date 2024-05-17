Doris, Rosen and Spiecapag Team Up to Repurpose Natural Gas Pipelines for Hydrogen

Doris, Rosen and Spiecapag have joined force to create the Pipeline Transition Alliance, a partnership dedicated to re-purposing natural gas infrastructure to hydrogen service.

As part of the alliance, Rosen will be responsible for pipeline inspection, assessment, and integrity management services, while Doris will undertake engineering of the pipeline and associated hydrogen production and conditioning systems.

Spiecapag will be in charge of Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) services for delivery of the re-purposed pipeline infrastructure along with new facilities as required to meet the client’s specifications and future demands.

Broad adoption of hydrogen as a new energy source depends on large-scale, cost-effective transmission, and owners of pipeline infrastructure will play a critical role in meeting this challenge by re-purposing existing assets to hydrogen service.

Associated benefits of re-purposing existing infrastructure may include mitigated de-commissioning burdens, and security of future energy supply contracts. However, introducing hydrogen into existing pipelines represents significant complexity and risk given the differentiated properties of hydrogen over natural gas.

“We’re able to provide our clients with confidence and clarity in understanding the risks and costs associated with introducing hydrogen into their assets. But the principal benefit comes from access to our cutting-edge technology and on-going experience from hydrogen transition projects we’re currently undertaking across the globe,” said Antony Loane, DORIS’ Business Development Manager for Asia-Pacific.

“In forging this strategic alliance between Doris, ROSEN, and SPIECAPAG, we are positioning to deliver an integrated solution for hydrogen pipelines. Leveraging our combined expertise, we guide customers in repurposing existing pipelines while efficiently designing, building, and operating new ones. I believe this alliance is a critical step towards accelerating our customers' ambitious energy transition plans, reinforcing our focus on sustainable solutions,” added Hernando Caceres, Vice President Business Execution at ROSEN in Asia Pacific.