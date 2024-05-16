Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

CGG Rebrands to Viridien

Sophie Zurquiyah, CEO of Viridien (Credit: Viridien)
Sophie Zurquiyah, CEO of Viridien (Credit: Viridien)

French seismic company CGG has changed its name to Viridien.

At the Annual General Meeting on May 15, 2024, shareholders approved the resolution to change the company’s corporate name from CGG to Viridien.

 “Our new name, Viridien, connects our company’s history to our future, confidently positioning us for accelerated growth as an advanced technology, digital and earth data company,” said Sophie Zurquiyah, CEO, Viridien.

To further support its growth strategy, the company will launch the new Viridien brand on June 10 at the upcoming EAGE Annual Conference in Oslo, further strengthening its focus across a portfolio of solutions including the core businesses of geoscience, earth data and sensing and monitoring.

The company is planning new offerings in both the low carbon markets of minerals & mining and CCS, and markets beyond energy in high-performance computing (HPC) and infrastructure monitoring.

Offshore Energy Geoscience Industry News Activity Europe Seismic

Related Offshore News

© Federico Rostagno / Adobe Stock

Ocean Geophysics Introduces ‘Recycling’ of Free Seismic...
Illustration (Credit: Finnestad - via NPD)

AGR Gets Offshore CO2 Storage Job in North Sea

Insight

US Oil and Gas Production Rebounds

US Oil and Gas Production Rebo

Video

Regal Rexnord Ensures Smooth Power for Offshore Energy

Regal Rexnord Ensures Smooth P

Current News

EnBW Kicks Off Construction on Germany’s Largest North Sea Offshore Wind Farm

EnBW Kicks Off Construction on

Expro Acquires Drilling Tools and Wellbore Services Firm Coretrax

Expro Acquires Drilling Tools

Ocean Geophysics Introduces ‘Recycling’ of Free Seismic Data for Wind Farms

Ocean Geophysics Introduces ‘R

France's First Offshore Wind Farm in Normandy Becomes Fully Operational

France's First Offshore Wind F

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine