CGG Rebrands to Viridien

French seismic company CGG has changed its name to Viridien.

At the Annual General Meeting on May 15, 2024, shareholders approved the resolution to change the company’s corporate name from CGG to Viridien.

“Our new name, Viridien, connects our company’s history to our future, confidently positioning us for accelerated growth as an advanced technology, digital and earth data company,” said Sophie Zurquiyah, CEO, Viridien.

To further support its growth strategy, the company will launch the new Viridien brand on June 10 at the upcoming EAGE Annual Conference in Oslo, further strengthening its focus across a portfolio of solutions including the core businesses of geoscience, earth data and sensing and monitoring.

The company is planning new offerings in both the low carbon markets of minerals & mining and CCS, and markets beyond energy in high-performance computing (HPC) and infrastructure monitoring.