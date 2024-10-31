Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Did You Know? Medium and Low Cyber Security Alerts Mark Rise

During the first half of this year, the number of cyber security high alerts remained stable compared to those handled in 2023, according to Marlink’s Security Operations Center (SOC) cyber security threats report.

However, medium and low alerts saw a significant rise, increasing from 100,000 in January to 270,000 in April, compared to an average of 75,000 in 2023.

This surge was mitigated in May and June thanks to optimization efforts in detection and enrichment processes.

If you are in New Orleans on November 13, 2024, sign up now for a free lunch and moderated conference discussion to learn more about the new USGC cyber security rules and their impact on the vessel owner/operators, OEMs and shipyards. Featured speakers include:

  • Rear Admiral Wayne R. Arguin Jr., Assistant Commandant for Prevention Policy (CG-5P), U.S. Coast Guard
  • Dain Detillier, Executive VP – LNG Operations, Harvey Gulf, LLC
  • Stewart Alpert, Chief Information Security Officer & Head of Technology, Hornblower Group
  • Angeliki Zisimatou, Director, Cybersecurity, American Bureau of Shipping
  • Phillip Bannerman, VP Sales Americas, Marlink
