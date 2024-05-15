ABS to Class Edison Chouest's Offshore Wind Feeder Fleet

A new feeder fleet of two tugs and two barges dedicated to serving a wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) from Maersk Supply Service (MSS) has been ordered by Edison Chouest Offshore (ECO) to ABS class.

The innovative system is designed to deliver components to the construction site, allowing the WTIV to remain on location, promising faster wind farm installations. The WTIV will also be ABS-classed.

Designed to serve the U.S. offshore wind market, the novel articulated tug/barge (ATB) connection system uses the 900-square-meter barge decks to transport offshore wind components for the latest generation of 15 MW wind turbines, including nacelle, blades and upper tower sections, to the WTIV with the tugs providing power and thrusters.

Bollinger Shipyards will construct the feeder fleet for scheduled delivery by 2026.

“These innovative vessels are going to make a critical contribution to the rapid development of U.S. offshore wind capacity. They are the latest additions to a proud list of advanced vessels now in service and under construction that will serve the emerging U.S. offshore wind industry,” said Rob Langford, ABS Vice President, Global Offshore Wind.

Dino Chouest of ECO said, “We are very excited about the added value that this advanced feedering solution brings to the offshore wind industry, and that this represents a meaningful expansion of our footprint in the space with a highly reputable partner such as Maersk Supply Service.”

“Our partnership with Edison Chouest Offshore demonstrates our long-term commitment to the U.S. offshore wind market. Now we look forward to implementing our market-changing technology to accelerate the rollout of offshore wind and bringing value to our customers,” said Michael Reimer Mortensen, Chief Commercial Officer for Maersk Supply Service.

Left to right: Wei Huang, ABS Director, Global Offshore; Michael Braid, ECO Vice President, Renewables; John Cappabianca, MSS Engineering Manager, Offshore Wind; and John McDonald, ABS President and COO (Photo: ABS)