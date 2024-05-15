Odfjell Technology Nets $14.8M Offshore Drilling Services Job for COSL

Drilling and well services provider Odfjell Technology has secured a contract with COSL Drilling Europe, valued at approximately $14.8 million.

The fixed part of the three-year contract encompasses tubular running services, with the option for two additional one-year periods.

Under the terms of the contract, Odfjell Technology will provide comprehensive tubular running services, ensuring the smooth and efficient operation of COSL Drilling Europe's offshore drilling activities.

"We are pleased to announce this significant contract with COSL Drilling Europe. This contract further strengthens our long-standing relationship with COSL and demonstrates their trust in Odfjell Technology's ability to deliver high-quality services,” said Elisabeth Haram, EVP of Well Services.