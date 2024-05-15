Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Odfjell Technology Nets $14.8M Offshore Drilling Services Job for COSL

(Credit: Odfjell Drilling)
(Credit: Odfjell Drilling)

Drilling and well services provider Odfjell Technology has secured a contract with COSL Drilling Europe, valued at approximately $14.8 million.

The fixed part of the three-year contract encompasses tubular running services, with the option for two additional one-year periods.

Under the terms of the contract, Odfjell Technology will provide comprehensive tubular running services, ensuring the smooth and efficient operation of COSL Drilling Europe's offshore drilling activities.

"We are pleased to announce this significant contract with COSL Drilling Europe. This contract further strengthens our long-standing relationship with COSL and demonstrates their trust in Odfjell Technology's ability to deliver high-quality services,” said Elisabeth Haram, EVP of Well Services.

Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: SubseaPartner)

SubseaPartner Lands Diving Job at Vår Energi’s Fields...
Eldfisk Complex (Photo: ConocoPhillips)

First Oil Flows from Eldfisk North Field Offshore Norway

Insight

US Oil and Gas Production Rebounds

US Oil and Gas Production Rebo

Video

Regal Rexnord Ensures Smooth Power for Offshore Energy

Regal Rexnord Ensures Smooth P

Current News

Pertamina and ExxonMobil Plan Appraisal Drilling in Carbon Capture Effort

Pertamina and ExxonMobil Plan

STARS: The Missing Link in Deep Sea Mining Supply Chain

STARS: The Missing Link in Dee

Orbital Marine and GEG Ink Tidal Energy Preferred Supplier Agreement

Orbital Marine and GEG Ink Tid

Føn Energy Services and C-Ventus Enter Offshore Wind Merger

Føn Energy Services and C-Vent

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine