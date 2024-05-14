CGG to Support Discoveries Off Africa with Two New 3D Reimaging Projects

French marine seismic firm CGG, in collaboration with Côte d’Ivoire's Direction Générale des Hydrocarbures (DGH) and Petroci, has set out plans for two new multi-client 3D reimaging programs off Africa.

The programs include CDI24 Phase I (3,120 km²) and Phase II (6,610 km²), both of which are supported by the industry.

The Phase I will start immediately, while the Phase II is planned for the first half of 2025.

These new programs will be merged with the CDI23 (6,430 km2) reimaged data - originally marketed as 2023/2024 PDSM - to create a seamless and contiguous total volume of over 16,000 km², overlapping the recently announced Calao discovery and adjacent to the world-class Baleine field offshore Côte d’Ivoire.

Using its time-lag FWI, Q-FWI, Q-Kirchhoff and advanced deghosting and demultiple techniques, CGG aims to produce clearer images of the deep structural plays not visible in the legacy data, as well as imaging the Calao Cenomanian and Baleine Carbonate fairways at enhanced resolution.

“CGG is supporting the energy industry by using innovative imaging technology to create new value from existing seismic data in the region. These premium reimaged data sets will provide an all-encompassing and highly accurate view of Côte d'Ivoire's potential, empowering the industry to de-risk future exploration and unlock new energy reserves confidently,” said Dechun Lin, EVP, Earth Data, CGG.