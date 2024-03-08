Eni Makes Major Discovery Offshore Côte d'Ivoire

Italian energy giant Eni has made a significant oil and gas discovery in block CI-205, offshore Côte d'Ivoire, in West Africa.

The discovery, named Calao, stands as the second largest in the country, following the Baleine field discovered by Eni in September 2021.

It was made with exploration well Murene 1X, drilled with the Saipem-managed 12,000-ft drillship Deep Value Driller. Eni operates block CI-205 in partnership with state oil company Petroci Holding.

Drilling operations took place approximately 45 kilometers off the coast, reaching a depth of 5,000 meters in water depths of around 2,200 meters.

The well encountered light oil, gas, and condensates in various intervals of Cenomanian age characterized by good to excellent permeability values.

Preliminary assessments indicate potential resources ranging between 1 and 1.5 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

Eni operates in Côte d’Ivoire since 2015.

In addition to block CI-205, Eni holds participating interests in five other blocks in Ivorian deep waters: CI-101, CI-401, CI-501, CI-801, and CI-802, all in partnership with Petroci Holding.

Currently, Eni has an equity production of hydrocarbons totaling approximately 22,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day from the Baleine field, which started production in August 2023.