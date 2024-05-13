Mubadala Energy Makes Second Major Gas Discovery in Indonesia

Mubadala Energy has made second consecutive ‘significant’ gas discovery in South Andaman offshore Indonesia at the Tangkulo-1 exploration well, using Seadrill’s West Capella drillship.

The Tangkulo-1 exploration well was drilled about 65 kilometres offshore North Sumatra in Indonesia.

With potential for over 2 TCF of gas-in-place, this positions the Andaman area as one of the world’s most important gas plays, according to Mubadala.

Together with the significant discovery at Layaran-1 well, made in December 2023, the discovery adds material contingent volume and provides a platform for Mubadala Energy’s continued organic growth in the region through additional exploration and appraisal activities, the company said.

Mubadala is the operator of the South Andaman license, with an 80% working interest, while Harbour Energy holds the remaining 20%.

The discovery was made with Seadrill’s West Capella drillship, which will now move to appraise the Layaran discovery, marking the final well of this exploration and appraisal campaign, Harbour Energy informed.

“This development is aligned with our gas-biased strategy as a key bridge fuel in the energy transition, and with an 80% working interest in South Andaman, we proudly stand as the largest net acreage holder in the region,” Mubadala said.

The West Capella is the 6th generation ultra-deepwater dual activity drillship with operational history in Southeast Asia and West Africa. Built by Samsung Heavy Industries in 2008, it has been designed to operate at 10,000 ft water depths, and the maximum drilling depth 37,500 ft.