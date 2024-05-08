Unfinished Hornbeck MPSV Arrives at Eastern for Build Completion

Eric Haun is editor of Marine News. He has covered the commercial maritime and...

The first of two incomplete ultra high-spec multipurpose support vessels (MPSV) has arrived at Eastern Shipbuilding Group's Port St. Joe Shipyard, where the builder will finish constructing the vessel for Hornbeck Offshore Services.

Earlier this year, Eastern secured a contract to complete construction of the two 400 class MPSVs after Hornbeck terminated the original build contracts with Gulf Island Shipyards in Houma, La. in 2018 over what it described as "performance issues". Gulf Island then sued Hornbeck, claiming the contracts were wrongfully terminated.

Gulf Island and Hornbeck settled in October 2023, clearing way for the builds to be completed by another yard.

Eastern was awarded the contract to complete the builds from Zurich American Insurance Company, the issuer of the performance bonds for the original MPSV contracts.

The vessels were drydocked in Louisiana prior to being towed to Eastern's facilities. HOS Wild Horse was towed into Port St. Joe by Dann Ocean Towing, and HOS Wild Horse will soon follow.

"The vessel structure is mostly complete with the vast majority of the mechanical, electrical and other outfitting work not completed." Jessica Ditto, Eastern's VP of communications, told MarineLink when the contract to complete the vessels was awarded.

Scheduled for delivery in 2025, the Jones Act-qualified MPSVs will each be equipped with two large heave-compensated cranes, two remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROV), a spacious moonpool and accommodations for 102 personnel.

An uptick in offshore oil and gas activity as well as the emergence of the U.S. offshore wind sector have been driving greater demand for offshore support vessels, including MPSVs.

While it completes the MPSV builds, Eastern will also continue work to convert HOS Rocinante, a dual-service floatel and service operation vessel (SOV) for planned delivery to Hornbeck Offshore Services in the spring of 2025.