Vard Selects TMC to Equip Prysmian’s Newbuild Cable Laying Vessel

(Credit: Vard)
(Credit: Vard)

Norwegian shipbuilder Vard has hired TMC Compressors (TMC) to supply a complete marine compressed air system to a newbuild cable laying vessel being built for Prysmian.

Under the contract, whose value was not disclosed, TMC will deliver a marine compressed air system consisting of control and service air compressors to the vessel.

The company will manufacture the equipment in the Nordic region and deliver it to one of Vard’s shipyards in Norway.

“This modern cable laying vessel will have a number of innovative features to enable sustainable subsea operations. Our compressors have been designed to keep energy consumption, emissions to air and operating costs to a minimum. Our experience is that this resonates well with ship designers and shipbuilders who develop future-proof vessels with a clear environmental profile,” said Hans Petter Tanum, TMC’s director of sales and business development.

This is the third cable laying vessel involving collaboration between Prysmian and Vard. The second - named Monna Lisa - is still under construction, and the first vessel, Leonardo da Vinci, was delivered in 2021. TMC was selected to supply the marine compressed air system to all three vessels.

The new cable laying vessel is of VARD 9 18 design and especially designed for advanced subsea operations.

With a length of approximately 185 meters and a breadth of about 34 meters, the vessel will be equipped with advanced cable installation solutions, such as three carousels for a total capacity of 19.000 tonnes, positioning itself among the highest cable loading capacity vessels in the market and enabling a reduced transportation time from the factory to the site, for an overall improved project efficiency.

The vessel is designed by Vard Design in Ålesund, Norway. The hull will be built at Vard Shipyards Romania in Tulcea, while the final outfitting, commissioning and delivery will be carried out by one of VARD’s shipyards in Norway.

