Liza Unity is First FPSO to Earn ABS REMOTE-CON Notation

The ABS-classed Liza Unity has received the first REMOTE-CON notation for an floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) from ABS. The notation demonstrates the vessel’s alignment with remote-control functions and signifies that the design and construction of the offshore asset are assessed against and adhere to the ABS Requirements for Autonomous and Remote Control Functions.

The Liza Unity is the second FPSO to be built for ExxonMobil Guyana’s Stabroek Block development and the first delivered under SBM Offshore’s Fast4Ward program. It was also the first FPSO to receive the SUSTAIN-1 notation from ABS, signifying the vessel’s alignment with key elements of the environmental, social and governance (ESG) requirements outlined in the United Nations’ sustainable development goals (SDG).

“Remote control capabilities have the potential to improve the health, safety and quality processes on offshore assets. We are proud to use our extensive expertise in the offshore industry to support SBM Offshore with advanced capabilities like remote-control technologies. Safety and quality are at the heart of our mission, and we join SBM Offshore and ExxonMobil Guyana in the commitment to exploring new innovations for the betterment of offshore energy production,” said John McDonald, ABS President and COO.

“This important milestone in the evolution of our deepwater FPSO operating model has been achieved in close collaboration with ExxonMobil Guyana and ABS. Remote access and control capabilities are a key component of our strategy to maximize the safety, integrity and availability of our assets and progress towards our goal of net-zero,” said Alex Glenn, SBM Offshore COO.

Left to right: Alex Glenn, SBM Offshore COO; Matthew Scharf, ExxonMobil Public and Government Affairs Manager for Guyana; John McDonald, ABS President and COO; Miguel Hernandez, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Offshore; Patricia De Almeida, ABS Director, Business Development, at the 2024 Offshore Technology Conference in Houston, Texas. (Photo: ABS)