SLB, OneSubsea and Subsea7 Sign Up for Wisting and Bay Du Nord Projects

SLB has announced the signing of a new long-term strategic collaboration agreement between Equinor and the Subsea Integration Alliance (which comprises OneSubsea™ and Subsea7). The agreement paves the way for exploratory work to begin on two projects: the Wisting field offshore Norway and Bay Du Nord, off Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

The agreement, which was signed in Stavanger, Norway, enables early information sharing, technology innovation and other collaborative benefits critical to unlocking more subsea projects by making them economically viable. Any resulting EPCI execution would be directly awarded to the alliance, if a final investment decision is made.

“Equinor is working hard to improve and mature the Wisting and Bay du Nord projects. Selecting the supplier at this early stage, is a new way of approaching project development for us and a vote of confidence to Subsea Integration Alliance. We look forward to develop concepts together, in a process with full visibility on profitability, and joint efforts to make these challenging projects sanctionable,” says Trond Bokn, senior vice president for project development in Equinor.







