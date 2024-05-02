Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

SLB, OneSubsea and Subsea7 Sign Up for Wisting and Bay Du Nord Projects

Source: SLB
Source: SLB

SLB has announced the signing of a new long-term strategic collaboration agreement between Equinor and the Subsea Integration Alliance (which comprises OneSubsea™ and Subsea7). The agreement paves the way for exploratory work to begin on two projects: the Wisting field offshore Norway and Bay Du Nord, off Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

The agreement, which was signed in Stavanger, Norway, enables early information sharing, technology innovation and other collaborative benefits critical to unlocking more subsea projects by making them economically viable. Any resulting EPCI execution would be directly awarded to the alliance, if a final investment decision is made.

“Equinor is working hard to improve and mature the Wisting and Bay du Nord projects. Selecting the supplier at this early stage, is a new way of approaching project development for us and a vote of confidence to Subsea Integration Alliance. We look forward to develop concepts together, in a process with full visibility on profitability, and joint efforts to make these challenging projects sanctionable,” says Trond Bokn, senior vice president for project development in Equinor.




Offshore Engineering Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: DOF)

DOF Secures $192M from Two Contracts with Petrobras
© namning / Adobe Stock

Saudi Oil and Gas Driller Nets $93M for Jack-Up Rig Deal

Insight

US Oil and Gas Production Rebounds

US Oil and Gas Production Rebo

Video

Unique Group Celebrates 30 Years of Innovation

Unique Group Celebrates 30 Yea

Current News

SLB, OneSubsea and Subsea7 Sign Up for Wisting and Bay Du Nord Projects

SLB, OneSubsea and Subsea7 Sig

MODEC Completes GHG Emissions Quantification Project for FPSOs in Brazil

MODEC Completes GHG Emissions

Cyprus Seeks Improvements to Chevron-led Plans for Offshore Gas Field

Cyprus Seeks Improvements to C

Equinor Seeks to Revive Costly Norway, Canada Oil Prospects

Equinor Seeks to Revive Costly

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine