Vallourec Wins ExxonMobil’s Whiptail Order Offshore Guyana

France-based tubular solutions supplier for the energy market Vallourec has secured an order from ExxonMobil for the supply of line pipe for the Whiptail development, offshore Guyana.

This is the fourth major order in the framework of the long-term agreement signed in 2021 with ExxonMobil Guyana.

Vallourec will deliver over 180 km of line pipe, including X80 grade, following the lots previously booked for the Uaru order.

Following the Yellowtail, Gas-to-Energy and Uaru orders, signed under the same long-term agreement, the Whiptail order further strengthens Vallourec’s strategic supplier relationship with ExxonMobil Guyana.

With the Whiptail order, Vallourec has now secured orders for approximately 700 km of line pipe for installation offshore Guyana since December 2021.

Vallourec will serve ExxonMobil Guyana from its state-of-the-art Jeceaba (Minas Gerais) mill.

“This significant new contract represents the fourth under the 10-year frame agreement signed three years ago with ExxonMobil Guyana. This is also the second order to include our grade X80, demonstrating Vallourec’s ability to deliver solutions to the industry that are both technological and efficiency enablers.

“This is a new milestone in Vallourec's long history with ExxonMobil, and I would like to thank ExxonMobil once again for its confidence in Vallourec and our team for this great work,” said Philippe Guillemot, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Vallourec.

The Whiptail project is located in the Stabroek Block, a 26,800 km2 strategic basin located off Guyana’s continental shelf, where several important discoveries have been made since 2015.

In April, ExxonMobil has awarded major contracts for the development of the Whiptail field, including subsea production system scope to TechnipFMC, TCP Deal for Strohm, as well as the construction and installation of the FPSO Jaguar that will be deployed on the field awarded to SBM Offshore.