BW Ideol and Holcim to Assess Use of Low-Carbon Concrete for Floating Wind

Floating offshore wind developer BW Ideol and sustainable building solutiosn provider Holcim have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for a feasibility study on supplying low-carbon concrete for the floating offshore wind industry, with particular reference to Scotland.

BW Ideol and Holcim aim to collaborate on optimizing the supply of the innovative concrete needed for the intended mass production of BW Ideol’s floaters in the Port of Ardersier.

Low-carbon concrete’s advantages as a building material for offshore wind farms include its durability in marine environments, its local availability and its comparatively lower carbon emissions.

The collaboration includes developing specific durable maritime low-carbon concrete mixes with enhanced mechanical performance perfectly suited to slipform application.

This is part of Holcim’s ECOPact portfolio of innovative low-carbon solutions for sustainable construction.

Holcim will leverage the research and products developed at its global Innovation Center in France.

It will also seek to optimize and develop the local supply chain, in particular through Holcim’s subsidiary Aggregate Industries.

“With this very relevant agreement with Holcim, we are taking another step in the industrialization of our floaters. By leveraging the expertise and experience of a world-class leader in construction materials, these joint investigations will enhance our capacity to secure our plans for serial production lines and enhance local content and carbon footprint, to the benefit of our partners and the floating wind industry,” said Paul de la Guérivière, CEO of BW Ideol.