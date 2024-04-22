Aker BP’s Hanz Field Comes Onstream in North Sea

Aker BP-operated Hanz field in the Norwegian part of the North Sea, which is tied into the Ivar Aasen platform, has started production.

Hanz is operated by Aker BP with 35% working interest, with partners Equinor owning 50% and Sval Energi 15% stake.

Hanz was discovered in 1997. After the delivery of the Plan for development and operation (PDO) for the Ivar Aasen area, which included the Hanz development, the project matured an optimized development solution by re-using subsea production systems (SPS) from the Jette field.

It is the first time that production equipment has been re-used in a new field development on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

In addition, the strategy for how the oil and gas is to be recovered was changed to include use of a cross-flow well for water injection. This results in a substantial reduction of power consumption, less use of chemicals and less equipment on the seabed, according to Aker BP.

Total investments for the field are estimated at close to $450 million (NOK 5 billion) and total reserves are around 20 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe).

“This is yet another great example of what we can achieve working as one team with our suppliers towards a common goal and with shared incentives. In addition, innovative solutions with reuse of infrastructure and use of cross-flow well have contributed to lower costs and lower emissions.

“Development of the Hanz discovery is important for the development of the Ivar Aasen area. Production start from Hanz in 2024 will help us maintain good production from the Ivar Aasen platform,” said Karl Johnny Hersvik, Aker BP CEO.

Hanz is tied into the Ivar Aasen platform about 15 km further south, on the Utsira High in the northern part of the North Sea, around 175 km west of Karmøy.

The field was discovered in 2008, and was joined with other discoveries in the area, including Hanz, which was proven in 1997. The first oil from Ivar Aasen was produced in December 2016.

Ivar Aasen receives power from the Edvard Grieg platform ten kilometers to the southeast. From 2022, the field will receive power from shore via the Johan Sverdrup field, thereby minimizing CO2 emissions.