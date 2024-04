Türkiye hopes to conduct a deep-sea oil drilling operation off the Somali coast in 2025, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on Friday in an interview on broadcaster NTV.

Türkiye and Somalia signed an offshore oil and natural gas cooperation deal last month, further strengthening ties after agreeing a defense deal this year.

(Reuters - Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu, Writing by Huseyin Hayatsever; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)